Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.