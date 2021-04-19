Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $899.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

