Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,670.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $252.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

