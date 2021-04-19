LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YORW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The York Water by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 160.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

