183,963 Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Velodyne Lidar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.