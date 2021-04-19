JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,982 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of Varex Imaging worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.