LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $44.11 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.