Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.03 Million Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $53,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.