JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 338,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

