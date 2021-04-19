Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

