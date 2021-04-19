JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,347 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HVT opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

