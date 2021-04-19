Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,797 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.97 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

