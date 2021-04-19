JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.69 on Monday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

