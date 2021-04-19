Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Lumber Liquidators worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

