JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,201 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,732,000.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

