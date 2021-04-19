Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.