Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of CPE opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

