JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of NIC worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NIC by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NIC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGOV shares. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.