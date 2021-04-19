Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.78 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total transaction of $2,844,509.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,266,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

