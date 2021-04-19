Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,167 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB opened at $74.15 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

