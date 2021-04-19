Truist Financial Corp Has $860,000 Stock Position in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.20% of Capitala Finance worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

