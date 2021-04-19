Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $222,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.