Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.