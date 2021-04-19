Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

