Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

