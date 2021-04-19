Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

