Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

NYSE GOL opened at $8.15 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

