First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $14,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $857.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $820.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.