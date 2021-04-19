JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 413,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.23 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

