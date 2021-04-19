$310.43 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $310.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.68 million and the highest is $313.37 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $229.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

