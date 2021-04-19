The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells $569,550.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHYF stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -482.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.