Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.96 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $283,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

