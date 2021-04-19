Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,460 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pixelworks worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,174.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.18 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

