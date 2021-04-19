Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

