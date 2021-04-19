Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$749,718.24 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22.

TSE:DOL opened at C$57.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.43. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

