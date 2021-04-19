Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

