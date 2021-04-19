Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

