Britvic’s (BTVCY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

