Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Drops By 19.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

