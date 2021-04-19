Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

