Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sage Therapeutics worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.