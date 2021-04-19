Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.