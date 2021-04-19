Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

