Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $388.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

