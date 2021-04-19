Morgan Stanley Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arconic were worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last ninety days.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

