Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $125.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

