KeyCorp Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $15.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

