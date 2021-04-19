Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $578,000 Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

