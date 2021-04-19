Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jonestrading currently has $4.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $507.45 million, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

