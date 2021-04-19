Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jonestrading currently has $4.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
NYSE:ORC opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $507.45 million, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
