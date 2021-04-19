Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.